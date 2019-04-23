Ali Akbar Sadeghi receives FIFF Crystal Simorgh

The special event was attended by Ebrahim Haghighi, Aydin Aghdashloo, Ebrahim Forouzesh, Mohammad Sarir, Head of Farabi Cinema Foundation Alireza Tabesh, Tehran City Council Member Ahmad Masjed Jamei, Mohamamd Reza Saremi, Reza Kianian, Fatemeh Motamed-Aria, and Houshang Golmakani in Charsou Cineplex on Monday.

Some of Sadeghi’s animations and illustrations were also screened at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, world-renowned Iranian painter, graphist, and film critic Aydin Aghdashloo said Sadeghi has inherited the ancient Iranian art. This happened because of his own passion and mastery in the field. No other Iranian artist can take his place to represent and embody ancient Iranian art and culture, especially the art goes back to Ferdowsi’s Book of Kings or Shahnameh. No one can take his place.

After receiving the Crystal Simorgh, Akbari thanked Festival Director Reza Mirkarimi and colleagues for organizing the special event for him.

The fest also paid homage to Sadeghi by screening a selection of his work, including Seven Cities (1971), Rook (1971), Flower Storm (1972), Boasting (1973), The Sun King (1975), and Zal & Simorgh (1977), in the Classics Preserved section.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th Fajr International Film Festival is underway in Tehran until April 26.

