Iranian parl. delegation in Damascus to shore up bilateral ties

Headed by Amir Khojasteh, the Iranian Parliamentarians were welcomed by Deputy Chairman of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group Ragheb al-Hussein and Iran's Ambassador to Syria Javad Torkabadi.

The delegation will hold separate talks with senior Syrian officials, including Speaker of Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh, Deputy Speaker of the Syrian Parliament Najdat Ismail, members of Iran-Syria parliamentary friendship group and members of the People's Assembly's Directing and Guidance Committee and Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee.

During their three-day visit to Damascus, the lawmakers will also meet with Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The delegation wrapped up a two-day visit to Beirut yesterday. During their stay in Lebanon, the parliamentarians discussed bilateral ties with a number of Lebanese and Palestinian officials.

MNA/IRN83284678