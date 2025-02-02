Helicopter crashes in Philippines , leaves 1 dead

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio said that the pilot of the helicopter was the lone fatality.

“Isa po ang laman or 'yung pilot in command lang. It was a lady pilot. Unfortunately, hindi po nag-survive," Apolonio said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, February 2.

(There was only one person on board, the pilot in command. It was a lady pilot. Unfortunately, she did not survive.)

Apolonio has yet to disclose the victim's identity, awaiting notification of their family.

According to the CAAP spokesperson, the helicopter departed Baguio at 11:51 a.m., where a passenger disembarked.

The aircraft then landed in Binalonan, Pangasinan, at 12:05 p.m. for refueling.

After refueling, the helicopter experienced a delay and took off at 4:30 p.m. According to Apolonio, the ground crew at the refueling facility reported that the aircraft had difficulty starting.

“Based sa initial investigation, ang sabi nung ground doon sa pinagrefuel nila may naging issue na matagal bago nag istart yung engine,” he said.

(Based on the initial investigation, the ground personnel at the refueling site reported that there was an issue, as the engine took a long time to start.)

At 5:20 p.m., the Guimba Police Station received notification from a concerned citizen regarding a helicopter crash in Barangay San Miguel.

In a news release on Saturday, the CAAP said it dispatched its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board lead investigator to the crash site to determine the cause after the Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center received multiple emergency alerts.

“CAAP in coordination with local authorities is conducting a thorough investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” according to the release.

MNA/