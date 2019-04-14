Iran, Oman to expand military coop.

The 15th joint military commission meeting of Iran and Oman will be begun on April 14 at the headquarters of the Omani armed forces in Muscat. Armed Forces General Staff Deputy for International Affairs Gen. Ghadir Nezami and Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning will be presidents of the joint commission meeting which will continue until April 18.

During the joint meeting, Iran and Oman will review the progress of agreements and transactions between the two sides, and discuss plans for further development of military ties and international police cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

On the sidelines of the commission Iranian high-ranking military delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials in Sultanate of Oman.

