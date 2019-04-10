Iran shows solidarity with Palestine on Deir Yassin massacre anniv.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced the country’s solidarity with Palestine on the anniversary of 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, saying “the bogus foundation of the Zionist regime is built on violence, invasion and terror.”

“This innocent-killing regime has carried out many sinister plots to achieve its inhuman, expansionist objectives, and will continue to do so,” Ghasemi added.

He maintained that the Israeli regime is not above covert or overt assassinations to eliminate its opponents.

“They make futile attempts to fabricate an appearance of security and tranquility for themselves through displacing blame and forgetting about their wretched history of assassinations, invasions and plundering; ignorant of the fact that no unjust foundation has ever remained standing throughout history,” the Iranian diplomat added.

Ghasemi said the massacre of the Palestinians in Deir Yassin village by the terrorist Zionists in April 1084 serves as an example of the violence of the [Zionist] killers.

“Each year, on April 9, the world’s freedom-seekers mark the memory of all martyrs of Deir Yassin massacre,” he said.

