According to the the official website of the Iranian Oil Ministry 'SHANA', Zangeneh is heading to Moscow on Monday to further energy talks between Iran and Russia.

Following implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Tehran signed with the P5+1 group of countries on its nuclear program, Iran has signed the largest number of oil deals with Russia for the development of Iranian oil and gas fields, according to SHANA.

MNA