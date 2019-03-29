A vanishing paradise along Khalkhal-Asalem road

Khalkhal is located in south of Ardabil Province in a mountainous area. This city is located in eastern longitude and northern geographical latitude and limited to Kousar city from the west and Zanjan province from the south and Gilan Province from the east. Ardabil – Sarcham – Zanjan – Tehran road is located near Kazaj village, but now it has not suitable access road and asphalted road. It is 57.5 km far from Khalkhal city and the nearest city to Kazaj is Hashtjin city which is 17.5 km far from it. Architectural characteristics of Kazaj village Main architecture in this village are traditional architecture. Most of buildings have been built in two floor forms because of limitation and high slope of earth in small area – which the first floor is for keeping domestic animals and forage store and food stuffs store of people – and in second floor of building a place is made wooden pillars for resting and eating foods in hot days of year which intricate rooms are characteristics of architecture of Kazaj buildings and one of rooms is for The guests and Provided with suitable decorations and handicraft industry products of the village – and there are some niches in each of rooms – and they are for putting valuable, precious and decorative thing and native material for whitening in coloring which is better than plaster from brightness view and the houses are whitened two times with this material. Specific architecture and buildings and lanes view is stony and staircase and old texture of this village second Masooleh among the village people and visitors. The materials used in roofs and walls of building are plaster of clay and straw which is a suitable insulator which prevents buildings and it is done once a year.

On a recent day in Loomavesht, a village up the Asalem-Khalkal road in north Iran’s Gilan province, the men shear sheep, and the women clean the wool. A cool mist fills the air, and soon the cold weather will drive most of the villagers and their livestock down the Alborz mountains to live out the winter. During yehlagh, the old Persian name for the warm season, shepherds live here in small huts set into the rolling slopes like mushrooms, but new-fangled vacation villas tell of an approaching development boom. Up the hill, the foundations of a concrete compound commissioned by an Isfahan businessman jut out of the ground at right angles.

It is said that Asalem to Khalkhal Road is one of the most beautiful and spectacular roads in Iran. It is a combination of two contradictory points; the highland forest and plain together. This 70-kilometers-long road lies from the sea level to 3000 meters high, and purely depicts splendors of the motherland and its natural tourist attractions.

