18 March 2019 - 11:35

Iranian guard martyred in country's western borders

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – An official with Kurdestan province’s governorate said that after an armed conflict with some gunmen on Sunday evening in Baneh border region, one of the border guards has been martyred.

The conflict happened around 9:30 PM, local time, after a group of armed individuals tried to illegally enter the Iranian soil, Mohammad Rezaei, director general of security at Kurdestan governorate, told IRNA on Monday.

With the vigilance of border guards, perpetrators couldn’t enter Iran, he said, adding that the now the security is established in the region and efforts are underway to identify the attackers.

He went on to say that First Sergeant Abouzar Hamzeh has been martyred during the conflict.

