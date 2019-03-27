Tehran, Jakarta emphasize on developing coop. on religious dialogs

The Director of Indonesia Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS) Siti Syamsiyatun and Iran Cultural Attaché to Indonesia Mehrdad Rakhshandeh underlined boosting and developing interaction in religious talks field.

During the meeting, held at the venue of Iranian Embassy to Indonesia, both sides exchanged their views on the significance of relationship between universities and academic centers between two countries.

Meanwhile, Syamsiyatun presented a report of the ICRC activities.

She expressed hope for promoting more cooperation with Iran, adding, “some professors will have a trip to Iran within months.”

Rakhshandeh, for his part, said that Islamic Republic of Iran has great experiences in holding cultural and interreligious talks with Islamic and non-Islamic countries.

He added that academic delegations exchange is undoubtedly a suitable opportunity which should be linked with various cultural and scientific centers.

On October 6, 2006, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the three Rectors from Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), State Islamic University Sunan Kalijaga (UIN), and Duta Wacana Christian University (UKDW).

In addition to political, economic and social ties, Iran and Indonesia have good and long-term relations in cultural and art fields.

Iranian and Indonesian culture ministers have so far signed various MoUs on developing cultural, art and media cooperation, he stated.

