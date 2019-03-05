Araghchi reiterates regret over Germany's ban of Mahan Air

In his Monday meeting with German Foreign Office's Director for the relations with the Middle East and North Africa Philipp Ackermann in Tehran, Araghchi once again slammed Germany’s decision over the banning of the Iranian airline, saying the measure is not in favor of the two countries’ long-standing relations.

The German government withdrew permission for Mahan Air to operate in Germany in January, following unfounded claims over Iran’s spying on Germany.

The official called on Germany and other European countries to accelerate the implementation of 'INSTEX' – the long-awaited mechanism created for facilitating trade with Iran – saying Tehran expects the Europeans to pace up the implementation of the mechanism to show their commitment Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ackermann, for his part, once again expressed the German government’s support for preservation of JCPOA.

He said despite Washington’s unification with Europe, Germany is opposed to the US’s unilateral actions and reimposition of sanctions against the Islamic republic.

The official hailed Iran's commitment to its obligations regarding the pact, saying everyone will do his best to stay in the deal.

