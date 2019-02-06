  1. Technology
Iran, Germany sign MoU on vocational training

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Education officials of Iran and Germany inked a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in vocational training.

The head of Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (ITVTO) Soleiman Pakseresht and Georg Schütte, German state secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research signed the MoU today in Tehran.

According to reports, the document focuses on advisory services in the realm of technical and vocational training. Also, Germany will help Iran to establish modern training in this sector based on mainstream curriculums.

The document was signed on the sideline of a two-day workshop co-organized by the German body which kicked off today in Tehran.

German Ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold was also present in the meeting.

