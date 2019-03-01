Enemy should acknowledge Iran’s unquestionable power in intl. arena

Speaking in first sermon of Friday prayers, he reiterated, “today, Iran has turned into a powerful country both in regional and international spheres and once enemies intend to hit the country, they [enemies] would first be annihilated.”

Enemies should be aware of this issue that Islamic Revolution will always remain with proud and grandeur.

He pointed to the self-sacrifice of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and said, “Islamic Revolution owes its success to the martyrs and today, we should maintain the sacred values of the Islamic Revolution in the best form possible.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the economic problems overshadowed the country and called on responsible officials to take their utmost efforts in line with resolving problems facing the noble people of the country.

He once again reiterated that Islamic Revolution brought about grandeur and dignity for the people of country.

MA/IRN83226917