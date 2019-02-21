Iran, Russia cooperate on tackling terrorist attacks: senior Iranian MP

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, made the remarks on a trip to western province of Kurdistan, during which he also said that the members of the his parliamentary committee had held a meeting on recent deadly terrorist attack in southeastern governorate of Zahedan near the Pakistani border.

Falahatpisheh said that the interior minister is scheduled to attend a second meeting on the attack next week.

“We hope that in the second meeting we will find strategies that prevent such terrorist attacks, and we will be able to allocate a special share in the next year's budget in order to strengthen our border security,” the lawmaker added.

He also touched upon the cooperation of Pakistani officials on the recent terrorist attack, saying that "there have been serious warnings on the part of the Pakistani government's security and political authorities [against terrorist groups based in Pakistan] and we are pursuing joint issues in the field of countering the terrorist attacks."

