FM Zarif warns against Israeli ‘adventurism’

According to Reuters, Zarif has made the comments in a recent interview with the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which will be published later today.

During the interview, Zarif stressed that Iran was in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government, while Israel was violating Lebanese and Syrian air space, as well as international law.

“There is adventurism on Israel’s side, and this is always dangerous,” Zarif told the newspaper.

Asked if he saw an emerging military conflict between Iran and Israel, Zarif said, “I do not, but we cannot exclude the possibility.”

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, Zarif, furthermore, accused Israel of looking for war and warned that its actions and those of the United States were increasing the chances of a clash in the region.

