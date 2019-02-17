Time to get wet if you want to swim against tide of US unilateralism

“Iran cannot forever foot whole bill for vital global security achievements–whether it's the JCPOA or combating of drug & human trafficking. Time for Europe to get wet if it wants to swim against dangerous tide of US unilateralism,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after delivering his speech at Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

In another tweet, the Iranian top diplomat has given the link of full transcript of his speech at the conference published on the website of Iranian Foreign Ministry available at: #MSC2019: http://en.mfa.ir/index.aspx?

KI