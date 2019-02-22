Iran condemns Israeli occupiers’ assaults on al-Aqsa Mosque

In a Thursday statement, Ghasemi also slammed the silence of certain regional states over the Israeli assaults, saying that the silence encourages Zionists to continue their aggressionson the historical and Islamic sites of Palestinians.

Ghasemi said the killing and ethno-religious cleansing in al-Quds has been underway in a constant and organized way since the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

However, he added, the deadly silence of certain regional states over the repeated violence of the Zionists, their participation in the ridiculous show co-organized by the US and Israel in Warsaw, and their establishment of overt and covert ties with the killers of the Palestinian people have emboldened and encouraged the Zionists to continue their aggression on historical and Islamic sites, particularly those in al-Quds.

The spokesman then praised and paid tribute to the Palestinians, especially the residents of al-Quds, for their resistance and protection of the sacred Islamic sites against Israeli aggression and called for an immediate and practical action by Islamic countries and international bodies and organizations, including the UN, to denounce the latest attack by the racist Zionists on al-Aqsa Mosque and put an end to such aggression.

