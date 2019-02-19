S Arabia true ‘godfather’ of Takfiri terrorism

"Jubeir has a long track record of manufacturing lies and harboring malice against Iran and its people, saying his remarks did not make Riyadh any less liable for supporting terror," Bahram Ghasemi said in remarks that the Ministry published on its website on Monday.

"It never changes the fact that Saudi Arabia is the true ‘godfather’ of Takfiri terrorism in the world and the region, and those who know his hypocritical figure take no notice of Jubeir's accusations against other countries," Ghasemi underlined.

Pointing to Saudi attrocities in the region, and specially in Yemen, Ghasemi condemned Western double-standards and support for the kingdom, saying they shield Riyadh from accountability for its invasions and bloodshed.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir had called Iran a “chief sponsor of terrorism" on Monday; "it is strange [for] the foreign minister of the world's chief sponsor of terrorism to accuse others of engaging in terrorist activities."

