US’ Warsaw conf. after creating new dividing lines in ME: Russia

"We have to state with regret that the conference in Warsaw came as a new demonstration of the US administration’s policy towards creating new dividing lines in the Middle East, which is already oversaturated with conflicts and contradictions," Tass quoted her as saying on late Monday.

“However, this is the signature style of Washington that has been staking since long on imposing unilateral recipes, like the notorious ‘deal of the century’ [on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement],” the diplomat added.

She also mentioned “the practice of building coalitions based on common interests - like, for example, the designed ‘Middle East NATO’ on the anti-Iranian basis.”

“All this leads away from the goal of achieving long-term stabilization in the region, complicates prospects for the settlement of the conflict situations existing there,” Zakharova stressed.

Warsaw conference was organized by the United States and held in the Polish capital from February 13 to 14. Despite US efforts to introduce Iran as a destabilizer and hide its own role in supporting the terrorism in the Middle East, the final statement of the summit didn’t mention Iran at all.

Iranian Foreign Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said Friday, “despite Washington’s extensive attempts to hold an all-inclusive summit and forge a new alliance against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the number of participants and their low levels of participation, coupled with their reluctance to support any anti-Iran decision… turned the final statement of the summit into a useless document.”

MNA/TASS