Russia to host summit in Aug. with Iran, Azerbaijan presidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a summit in Russia during August.
Putin made the announcement to journalists in Beijing on April 26 after meeting with Aliyev on the sidelines of China’s ‘Belt and Road’ forum – an initiative aimed at reviving the ancient Silk Road to connect Asia to Europe and Africa through massive investments in maritime, road and rail projects.
"We agreed to hold another Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian summit in Russia in August," Putin said.
The three presidents last met at a summit in Tehran in November 2017.
