Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran discuss creating energy corridor

"Following the discussions, the sides will determine the economic efficiency of the functioning of this energy bridge and make a decision on the expediency of launching the project," he said.

"If a decision is made to implement the project, the creation of an energy bridge will allow providing each country with electricity during periods of its shortage by other countries," Yanovsky added.

In 2018 Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran created a working group to discuss the issue of uniting the energy systems of the three countries.

The working group consists of 18 people (six people from each country). The group must prepare technical specifications for a feasibility study for uniting the electricity systems of the three countries and a draft agreement on the joint development of a feasibility study.

Earlier in 2015, Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of electricity.

