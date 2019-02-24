  1. Economy
Energy min. urges responsible bodies to boost new energies’ capacity

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian urged ministries to establish necessary cooperation and coordination in line with increasing capacity of new energies in the country.

He made the remark on the sidelines of 11th Iran International Renewable Energy, Lighting & Energy Saving Exhibition, held in Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Feb. 21-24, 2019, in the presence of private sector activists entitled “Opportunities and Challenges of Development of Renewable Energies”.

The minister pointed to the development of renewable energies in the country and added, “boosting new energies in the country requires coordination and cooperation of Renewable Energy Organization of Iran (SUNA), ministries of Oil and Energy and other responsible organizations.”

