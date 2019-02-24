Energy min. urges responsible bodies to boost new energies’ capacity

He made the remark on the sidelines of 11th Iran International Renewable Energy, Lighting & Energy Saving Exhibition, held in Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Feb. 21-24, 2019, in the presence of private sector activists entitled “Opportunities and Challenges of Development of Renewable Energies”.

The minister pointed to the development of renewable energies in the country and added, “boosting new energies in the country requires coordination and cooperation of Renewable Energy Organization of Iran (SUNA), ministries of Oil and Energy and other responsible organizations.”

