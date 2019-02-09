Iran’s electricity industry based on world-class standards: Iraqi min.

He made the remarks Saturday on the sideline of his visit to a power distribution center in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

Al-Khateeb noted that his visit to Iran aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in the energy sector based on prior agreements signed between the two countries.

One of the main points in Iran is that all the technologies and devices which are being used here are designed and manufactured by Iranian experts, he added.

He went on to say that both Mashhad and Karbala are main destination of many pilgrims and so power infrastructure used in the Iranian city can be also applied to Karbala.

