French performance in favor of Trump

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll said in a daily briefing, "France recalls that the Iranian missile program (does) not conform to UN Security Council Resolution 2231. It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology.”

The French officials' opposition to Iran's missile program is raised at a time when the American and Europan authorities are preparing to hold the anti-Iran conference in Warsaw. And before that, we have witnessed the imposition of EU security sanctions against our country. What exactly has happened?! Should the French insistence on the immediate stop of Iran's missile program be considered as an "independent phenomenon" in the international system? Or is there a secret behind this mysterious insistence?

1: In August 2018, while 3 months have passed since the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in a warning letter addressed to the foreign policy apparatus of our country, said that Iran can't ignore the regional concerns of France and other European countries! He stated that it's inevitable to hold negotiations with Iran on the ballistic missiles program, and over Iran's so-called destructive activities in the region.

Subsequently, Le Drian announced that Europe's package of proposals for the maintenance of the JCPOA would probably be offered by November 2018. It is now in 2019 and there is still no sign of Europeans' Special purpose vehicle (SPV). In other words, today European officials are still talking about their "unacceptable demands from Iran" while saying nothing of their obligations and guarantees which had to be offered long ago to our country.

2: By analyzing the actions and speeches of the European and American authorities against Iran, we come to understand that the French are now busy completing the puzzle designed since the beginning of 2017 (when Trump took power) along with Washington and Tel Aviv. Each of Europe's anti-Iran decisions and actions is part of the same puzzle.

Meanwhile, "the French's insistence on stopping Iran's missile program" is part of this dirty game. We can well remember that in July 2017, France inexperienced president, Emmanuel Macron, spoke for the first time on the necessity of reforming the nuclear deal, and the inclusion of Iran's missile program in the agreement.

Two months later, in separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, he spoke of his country's commitment to "changing the JCPOA in favor of Washington and Tel Aviv goals" through including Iran's missile program and limiting our country's regional activities in the content of the nuclear deal.

3: Some thought that with Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA, the French anti-Iran game would end in favor of the White House, but that turned to be a false theory! The French have only changed their tactics in this equation, but they have never changed their playing field. It should be acknowledged that the French played a more dangerous role at this time than they did before the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

At that time, the French were trying to use the JCPOA as a hostage to reach their goals. But they are now pursuing such an approach by "exploiting the weakened JCPOA." Unfortunately, the signals that have been sent to the European Troika and other EU players, either intentionally or unintentionally, by the foreign policy apparatus of our country over "Iran's dependence on the JCPOA" has been very effective in shaping this process.

The same thing has made the French more determined to play this dangerous game. In fact, the French are making Iran negotiate on our missile power in order to come up with the SPV. This would subsequently lead to the limiting of our defense power. It's now time for our Foreign Diplomacy Apparatus to explicitly talk about the secret negotiations held between Le Drian and Mike Pompeo (after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA), and once and for all, send a firm response to Paris to put an end to its dirty game in this equation.

MNA/TT