Marzieh Hashemi back in Tehran after days of detention in US

Hashemi arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday night and was welcomed by her relatives and colleagues, Press TV reported

The journalist, a 59-year-old American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years, was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri on January 13 while in the US to visit her ill brother and other family members.

Hashemi was released on January 23 after some 10 days of detention without charge at a Washington, DC, facility.

A US federal court failed to indict the journalist, who was arrested as a material witness and in an unspecified criminal proceeding, of any crime.

Hashemi’s detention prompted condemnation in the US and abroad, sparking rallies in several countries, including the United States.

In an address during demonstrations in Washington, DC., Hashemi recounted her ordeal during her time in jail and mistreatment by the American justice system.

While in detention, she was forced to remove her hijab and was only offered non-halal food.

Following her release, her family issued a statement, reiterating the need for justice in similar cases.

