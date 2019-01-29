Major petro-refinery to be built in Jask

Plans are under way to build a large petrochemicals and refining complex in Jask Island by Bakhtar Petrochemical Holding.

According to National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Ali Mohammad Bossaqzadeh, director of projects at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), told NIPNA that the project would be built in order to meet the needs of the country and also to increase the exports of Bakhtar Petrochemicals Holding.

He added that the complex would be fed by crude oil and would be a supplier of items like gasoline, gas oil, jet fuel, and sulfur as well as products such as butadiene, ethylene and propylene polymeric items, and mono ethylene glycol and several other petrochemical products in the future.

The official also stated that construction of the complex would create a major transformation in Jask area.

MNA/SHANA