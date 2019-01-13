Enemies seeking to destabilize Iran through various tools: Senior military official

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces made the remarks in a meeting attended by clergymen working with the armed forces on Sunday.

“The enemies of the Islamic Revolution have intended and spent a lot to prevent Iran from celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution…, and in line with their goal…they have mobilized all their equipment and facilities to not allow the country’s current stability and peace to continue,” Bagheri noted.

“Undoubtedly, if the enemy reaches to the conclusion that the benefits of a war with Iran are more than its costs, it will not hesitate to attack the country immediately,” the military chief of staff further noted.

He went on to elaborate more “the more military threats against us fade away, the more security, cultural, soft and psychological threats increase against us.” He added that the second group of the threats are targeting the armed forces more than the ordinary people. He called on the clergymen to intensify their efforts to counter those kinds of threats.

“Economic, social, cultural and other problems that exist in the country can lay the ground for vulnerability [of the society] and development of threats,” the senior military official noted.

He, however, stressed that the enemies are seeking to destabilize the country in various ways including using its mecenaries inside the country.

Anyway, Bagheri said that through the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and the vigilance of the honorable Iranian nation, the country is enjoying ‘good and exemplary’ security.

