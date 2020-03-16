Iran stands higher than Turkey, S Arabia, Brazil in ‘Industrialization Intensity Index’

This research has been made with the aim of evaluating and analyzing the performance of Iran industrial competition in comparison with regional countries according to UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) data.

Iran’s status in Industrialization Intensity Index stood better than some countries including Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa and Brazil in 2017 and this issue indicates that role of industry is greater in the economy and technical complexity of production.

