Rouhani hails natl. sovereignty as Revolution’s greatest achievement

Speaking at the session of the cabinet on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani referred to the anniversary of the uprising of the people of Qom, saying, “Qom and the seminary in this city had a key role in the Islamic Movement as the pioneer of the Revolution.”

He also called promoting the 40-year achievements of the Islamic Revolution essential.

Rouhani added, “the changing of the structures in the country through the victory of the Revolution, the eight-year Imposed War [by Iraq] and the unjust sanctions of the enemies against Iran have been three important incidents affecting the economy of our country throughout these 40 years”.

“Today, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and youth employment and people’s living are the two top priorities for all of us,” he added.

Referring to sanctions as the third incident after the revolution and the war, he said, “US’ sanctions on oil and gas investment are related to Mr. Hashemi Rafsanjani’s tenure as the President.”

“All of these, except sanctions that started since 1980, have happened to us after the war and then, UNSC sanctions began under the pretext of the nuclear issues until 2015,” he said.

“They put pressure on our country and people again through US radicals and Zionists and some countries in the region,” he added.

“What we were pursuing in the Revolution was to get rid of individual ruling and establish people’s vote for parliament and Assembly of Experts,” he said.

“The Islamic Revolution brought us independence,” President Rouhani said, adding, “Before the Revolution, the Americans and some Europeans used to make all the decisions for us in all fields such as army and the armed forces, the defense industry, economy, culture, radio and television; but today, it’s our people who make the main decisions.”

MS/PR