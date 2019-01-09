US targeting religious foundations in war against Iran

Larijani made the remark on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Qom against the Pahlavi regime on January 9, 1978, on Wednesday prior to public session in the Iranian Parliament.

Larijani said the United States may seem to wage security, political and economic war against Iran, but in principle, they target religious foundations, as the source of their adventures; their failure, in this respect, despite all the economic pressures, is due to the Islamic culture rooted in the heart of Iranian nation who will never loose their great heritage and resist against all sanctions and difficulties imposed by the US to protect their religion.

