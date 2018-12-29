Iranian weightlifter collects 3 gold medals in Manama competitions

According to the official website of Iran Weightlifting Federation, on the first day of Weightlifting Championships, hosted by Bahrain's Manama in three cadets, junior and adult divisions, the Iranian weightlifter at 55 kg Payman Dehghani from the Iranian Army Ground Force team grabbed three gold medals.

Dehghani lifted 79 kg weight at snatch move and 115 kg at clean and jerk, totaling 194 kg to win three gold medals.

Two Bahraini weightlifters totaled 136 and 115 kilograms and stood at second and third places.

