Iran-Brazil parliamentary friendship group meets with Brazilian authorities

The Iranian delegation included Abdolreza Azizi Chairman of Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group in Iranian parliament, Reza Shiran Khorasani and Rouhollah Babaei Saleh.

During their visit to Brazil, the Iranian parliamentary delegation held separate meetings in Brasilia with Brazilian Minister of Labor Vieira de Mello, Deputy Minister of Sport and also other high-ranking officials.

The two sides exchanged their views in the following fields: helping to expand and promote trade and business ties, exporting technical-engineering services, boosting healthcare and medical treatment services as well as promoting sports competitions in various fields such as football, martial arts, weightlifting, etc.

The possibility of cooperation with Brazil's Cruzeiro soccer team and Iran in different age categories was also discussed.

The delegation of Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group also met and held talks with Rodrigo Maia Speaker of House of Representatives of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Thurs. night as well as Brazilian industrialists and merchants in line with boosting and promoting bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

MA/IRN83072966