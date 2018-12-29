Leopard population number around 100 in NE Iran

Autumn census program for mammals in the natural areas of Razavi Khorasan province has been completed and based on the results, we have witnessed 10% growth of the dominant species of the province since last year, Hemmati underlined.

A total of 434,000 hectares were monitored, using the Spatial Information System, for the first time, all census and observation paths were recorded using GPS, and data were analyzed in the GIS system. This method resulted in the provision of the wildlife layer of the province and habitats, he added.

There are eight feline species living in the habitats of Razavi Khorasan province; and in total, the province holds 44 percent of the species listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Hemmati noted, adding "due to high diversity of vegetation and herbaceous plants, the province hosts more than 2,482 plant species, grouped into 585 genera and 115 families.

He added that according to the census, more than 2,600 deer, 14,000 urials and 3,000 wild goat live in the natural zones of Razavi Khorasan province.

