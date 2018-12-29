Iran U-23 football to participate in Doha’s quartet tournament

Olympic teams of Qatar, Kuwaiti, and Tajikistan are the three other teams which will compete in the tournament, starting on January 15 in Doha.

Initial reports had mentioned the possibility of China’s participation in the event as well but eventually, Tajikistan seems to have been replaced the East Asian team.

Iranian team, which is called ‘Team Omid’ [hope] in the country, is doing preparations for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification which also serves as the first stage of the AFC qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The team is pitted in Group C of the qualification round along with Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Yemen. All matches of this group will be held from March 22 to 26, 2019, in Iran.

44 team in 11 groups compete in the qualification round. The first team of each group will take berth to the AFC U-23 Championship which will be held in January 2020 in Thailand.

