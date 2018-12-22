Iran envoy to UK rejects claims on secret Iran-US talks in London as fake

After the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution relating to an agreement reached recently between Yemeni warring parties, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baedinejad posted a tweet on Saturday to reject as fake the report of the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida claiming that there had been secret talks between Iranian and US officials in London, leading to bringing the Houthis to the negotiating table in Stockholm.

In his tweet, Baedinejad dismissed the Al-Jarida newspaper’s report as ‘completely lies’.

