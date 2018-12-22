  1. Politics
22 December 2018 - 22:53

Iran envoy to UK rejects claims on secret Iran-US talks in London as fake

Iran envoy to UK rejects claims on secret Iran-US talks in London as fake

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom rejected a Kuwaiti newspaper's report of secret negotiations between diplomats of Iran and the United States in London before intra-Yemeni talks in Sweden as fake.

After the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution relating to an agreement reached recently between Yemeni warring parties, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baedinejad posted a tweet on Saturday to reject as fake the report of the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida claiming that there had been secret talks between Iranian and US officials in London, leading to bringing the Houthis to the negotiating table in Stockholm.

In his tweet, Baedinejad dismissed the Al-Jarida newspaper’s report as ‘completely lies’.

KI/4492205

News Code 140772
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News