Enemies’ animosity due to Iran’s power: Larijani

He made the remarks Thursday at a meeting with Shia and Sunni clerics of Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan province.

Iran has always extended a friendly hand to all neighboring countries and has never been after creating problems in bilateral relations with them, Larijani said.

Expansion of friendly ties among regional countries is to the benefit of all sides, but some states should not expect Iran to endorse their false behavior and measures, he maintained.

“We are against waging war on poverty-stricken nations like Yemen and establishing friendly ties with the Israeli regime,” the Parliament Speaker noted, adding that those countries which are following these measures will incur losses.

