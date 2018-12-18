Tar exports exceed 2mn tons in 8 months

According to Alireza Dashtani, customs inspector of the southern Hormozgan province, the figure indicates 16% growth in value and 7% decline in tonnage in comparison with the similar period of last year.

Last year’s tar exports during the corresponding time span stood at 2.573 million tons worth $483 million.

The official noted that Hormozgan province, due to its strategic position and proximity to the Persian Gulf and free waters, plays a significant role in the country’s tar production and exports.

According to Dashtani, the province’s tar exports during the eight-month period reached 1.23 million tons worth $418 million.

Iran producers close to 5 million tons of tar per year, of which some 3 million are exported to over 25 countries, including Persian Gulf littoral states, East Africa, as well as East Asian countries such as China and India.

