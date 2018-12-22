Tehran eyes enhancing coop. with Beijing

In a Friday meeting with Iranian traders and entrepreneurs residing in China, Keshavarzzadeh referred to the longstanding historical, cultural and economic relations between Iran and China, adding that developing economic ties with China in different sectors is a top priority for the Islamic Republic.

The official called on the traders to take the necessary measures to help achieve the envisaged goals in trades with China.

Noting that the Iran-China trade volume currently stands at some $40 billion, Keshavarzzadeh said the economic interaction between the two countries has observed an average growth of 20% in the past years.

Iran and China traded oil and non-oil goods worth $37.3 billion in 2017, which shows a 19.3% growth in comparison with the year before.

