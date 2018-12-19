Rouhani felicitates Qatar on National Day

In a letter to Emir of Qatar on Tuesday, Rouhani offered him and the people of the country congratulations on the National Day of Qatar and expressed hope that Tehran-Doha relations would further deepen in all fields of mutual interest.

“I am confident that by taking advantage of the potentials and capabilities that exist in the two countries, we can take valuable steps for establishing peace and stability in the region and promote the relations between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest,” Rouhani wrote.

He further wished Qatari Emir health and success and the people of Qatar prosperity and felicity.

On 18 December 1878, Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani unified all the local tribes by combating external forces, such as the United Kingdom. The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Most of the public are given the day off from school and work on the national holiday which is also known as the Founder’s Day celebrated annually on December 18.

MAH/PR