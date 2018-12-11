Tehran to celebrate 248th anniv. of Beethoven's birth by Laneri’s recital

In celebration of the 248th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth, Tehran will bring to Roudaki Hall’s stage the piano recital of award-winning Italian composer Olaf John Laneri, who will perform piano pieces by prominent composers such as Beethoven, Claude Debussy, and Frédéric Chopin, as well as a number of pieces composed by Iranian musicians, including Fouzieh Majd and Morteza Shirkouhi.

Laneri had previously performed a piano/violin duet with Italian cellist Giovanni Ricciardi at the same venue in Tehran.

In addition to many national awards, Olaf John Laneri has won in several international competitions such as Monza, the 50th edition of the competition “F.Busoni” of Bolzano, and World Music Piano Master of Monte-Carlo.

He also teaches piano at the Music Conservatory of Adria, in Italy.

The piano recital will be held at the Roudaki Hall in downtown Tehran on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 21:00. Tickets can be purchased from here.

