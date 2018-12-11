ASAIHL Conference 2018 kicks off in Qazvin

The three-day event, which started on Tuesday, is themed “The Role of Private Universities on the Development of Higher Education”.

The sub-themes to be covered during the conference also include ‘teaching methods and their feedbacks in higher education’, ‘curriculum development based on innovative perspectives in higher education’ and ‘investigating higher education teaching methodologies in specific fields of study’.

ASAIHL conference plays a significant role as the source of valuable insight and inspiration for the development of higher education among the Southeast Asian academia.

Representatives of high-ranking universities from Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Malaya and Vietnam are attending the event.

Reportedly, the Iranian university is planning to unveil an electric automobile called Quadro (Q1) during the event. Quadro (Q1), designed and developed by QIAU students, is half-size of the conventional vehicles and does not produce any environmental pollution.

