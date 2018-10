The stamp is issued to commemorate the implementation of a 2016 cultural cooperation agreement and to mark the year 2017 which was named as the year of cultural cooperation between the two nations, IRNA reported.

The postage stamp shows Shilla, a Korean stone lion that dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries and the Achaemenid Persian Lion Rhyton.

The two countries have a long history of relations which date back to 1,500 years ago.

MAH/IRN83076732