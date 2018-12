Intelligence forces managed to arrest 'Shirin N', guilty of embezzling over $ 800 billion from one of Iranian banks and fleeing abroad, Alavi announced.

She had fled Iran with a fake identity and was illegally living in one of the neighboring countries with a fake passport for more than a year, he noted.

Alavi added that she was arrested and returned home, thanks to the efforts made by Iranian intelligence forces.

LR/4489323