Iran-Italy cultural relations grows consistently: envoy

Cultural relations has an exclusive route for itself, he said, adding that Italy is not concerned about its cultural ties with Iran since they are being strengthened continuously.

He made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini in Tehran.

Conciatori called for holding more joint artistic programs both in Iran and Italy so that the people of both countries would get acquainted with each other’s cultures, adding that Italy is eager to establish a cultural office in Tehran.

Italian artists who perform once Iran are keen on repeating their experience here, and composer Nicola Piovani is one of them, he highlighted.

Hosseini, for his part, said that Iran’s Minister of Culture is ready to boost cooperation with Italy in different field including theatre, music, visual arts and fashion.

He went on to say that Iran and Italy have inked a cultural MoU some three years ago which is an appropriate ground for cementing ties.

MAH/IRN83074528