Jun 24, 2023, 2:20 PM

Former US envoy:

MBS sets 3 preconditions for normalizing ties with Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has set three preconditions for the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, Martin S. Indyk, the former US ambassador to Tel Aviv says.

One of Bin Salman's preconditions for taking steps towards normalizing relations with Tel Aviv is the commitment of the United States to maintain the security of Saudi Arabia, similar to NATO's requirement to implement the fifth article of its commitments, Indyk noted.

Free import of weapons to Saudi Arabia, including F-35 fighters is the second condition of the Saudi Crown Prince, he said.

According to him, Bin Salman wants the United States to give Riyadh the green light to enrich uranium independently, Indyk added.

Biden administration is still under the influence of the developments in the region regarding the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia by China which is one of the main rivals of the United States.

The US is trying to achieve a victory in the region of Arab countries bordering the Persian Gulf.

