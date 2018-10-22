Germany urges Europeans to stop arms sales to Saudis

EU states should increase pressure on Riyadh to reveal the truth about the killing of journalist Khashoggi, the minister said. “I believe that it is important to adopt a common European stance,” he told ZDF television, Anadolu reported on Monday.

Altmaier warned that Germany’s decision to stop selling weapons would not have any positive impact if the other countries continued to sell them to Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether Germany would block the delivery of already approved arms exports, the minister said coalition partners would discuss this matter and announce a decision "very soon".

Khashoggi was last seen on Oct. 2 when he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. After days of denying to know his whereabouts, Saudi Arabia on Saturday claimed Khashoggi died during a fight inside the consulate.

