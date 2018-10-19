Iran urges intl. community to resist against violation of Palestinian rights

Speaking in today’s meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he reiterated, “the situation in Palestine is deteriorating in a way that more than 200 innocent Palestinian people have been martyred, and 22,000 injured, since 2018 Gaza border protests.”

Palestinian demonstrators want to return to their ancestral home and also to form an independent Palestinian government which are their inalienable rights, Khoshroo maintained.

Statistics show that United States has vetoed 44 resolutions issued by UNSC against Israel, he said, adding, “in the same direction, UNSC has approved about 300 resolutions pertaining to Palestine in a way that Zionist regime has violated all of them.”

In this regard, Israel is the only country that has violated most of UNSC resolutions in its favor, he observed.

