Berlinale's Culinary Cinema to host Iran's ‘Beloved’

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

‘Beloved’ will compete for Best Documentary Award; this prize for the best documentary film is endowed with € 50,000, funded by Glashütte Original. A total of about 18 documentary entries from the current programmes of the Competition, Panorama, Forum, Generation, Berlinale Special and Perspektive Deutsches Kino sections as well as the Culinary Cinemaspecial series is nominated for the Glashütte Original – Documentary Award. A three-member jury picks the winner - the prize money is split between the film’s director and producer.

Besides the prize money, Glashütte Original also provides the trophy, finely crafted in the Saxon manufactory and presented to the director of the winning film. The prize is awarded during the official Award Ceremony in the Berlinale Palast.

The 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 7 to 17 February 2019.

LR/4515169