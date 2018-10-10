Rome appeal court rejects US request to seize $5 bn worth of Iran’s assets

According to the Iranian government official website Dolat.ir, Mohsen Mohebi, Head of Iran's Presidential Center for International Legal Affairs, said Wednesday that Rome Court of Appeal has refrained from seizing about $ 5 bn worth of Iran’s assets upon the United States request's as part of its illegal sanctions against Iran.

Mohebi said that the US court order was cancelled through constant efforts of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)’s lawyers.

He added "the US court's verdict has not yet been recognized in Italy, but the Rome court in Italy in June 2018 issued an order upon US appeals and based on Italy’s laws to temporarily confiscate all [Iran’s ]Central Bank's properties.”

KI/4426905