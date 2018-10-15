Syrian Army makes new advance in al-Safa hills, Sweida

SANA’s reporter in Sweida said that army units engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL terrorists in the western part of al-Safa hills, achieving new advance in the area and killing scores of them amid a state of collapse in their ranks.

Snipers were among the killed terrorists, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that the army’s artillery and warplanes carried out strikes against ISIL, killing scores of them and destroying their fortified points, hideouts, arms and munitions.

SANA/MNA