  1. Politics
15 October 2018 - 10:20

Syrian Army makes new advance in al-Safa hills, Sweida

Syrian Army makes new advance in al-Safa hills, Sweida

SWEIDA, Oct. 15 (MNA) – The military operations conducted by the Syrian Arab Army continued in the rocky cliffs adjacent to al-Safa hills in Sweida eastern Badyia (desert), tightening grip on ISIL remnants positioned in the area.

SANA’s reporter in Sweida said that army units engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL terrorists in the western part of al-Safa hills, achieving new advance in the area and killing scores of them amid a state of collapse in their ranks.
Snipers were among the killed terrorists, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that the army’s artillery and warplanes carried out strikes against ISIL, killing scores of them and destroying their fortified points, hideouts, arms and munitions.

SANA/MNA

News Code 138703

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News