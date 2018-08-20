Syrian Army fortifies its positions in surroundings of al-Safa hills in Sweida

SANA reporter said that army units fortified their positions in the vicinity of al-Safa hills, tightening the noose around the encircled ISIL pockets, responding with the appropriate weapons to any hostile attempt by terrorists to break the siege imposed on them.

The army’s air force and artillery launched accurate strikes against ISIL dens and fortified positions in al-Safa hill, which has a rough terrain replete with rocks, ditches, and gorges, inflicting heavy losses on them in personnel and equipment.

Later, the reporter said that an army unit targeted a terrorist group that was moving in the surroundings of Qabr al-Sheikh Yassin area southwest of the hills, destroying two vehicles, one equipped with a heavy machinegun and the other equipped with an anti-air machinegun.

The army also targeted another group near Ghanem hill east of the hills, which resulted in destroying a vehicle equipped with a heavy machinegun, while another army units apprehended five terrorists.

SANA/MNA